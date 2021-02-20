Get free, drinkable water at Houston-area breweries

The reverse osmosis water is typically used for beer, but breweries are giving it away to those who need it.

HOUSTON — Houston breweries are stepping up to help Houstonians who are under a boil water advisory by offering up filtered, safe-to-drink water.

Editor's note: SpindleTap has resumed brewing , so while they still have water available for residents, it will have to be boiled.

"We want to do everything we can to support people who’ve supported us," says SpindleTap Brewery co-owner Brody Chapman.

At SpindleTap, that means giving away one of its beer’s key ingredients.

"We’ve got a lot of resources, a lot of water, to take care of anybody who needs it," says the brewery's co-owner Adam Wright.

A huge tank is filled with reverse osmosis water, which is water that’s been stripped of any kind of bacteria, anything that could get people sick. SpindleTap normally uses it to make its brews.

But instead of filling pints, the brewery wants to fill any container you bring in with this safe-to-drink water.

"It’s not just about the city shutting down or low pressure, there’s pipes bursting everywhere and people need water," Wright says. "We’ve got it here."

After seeing the brewery’s post about the offer on Facebook, Richard stopped by with a few different containers to fill up.

"You know, we still don’t know how many days it’s going to be until the water comes on," he says. "We had filled a tub, but we’re getting down to the last little bit."

SpindleTap isn't alone. Several other Houston breweries are offering up their filtered water as well: