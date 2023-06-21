George R. Brown Convention Center to receive $2 billion for projects, improvements

Houston First said they're in the early stages of planning what to do with the money.

HOUSTON — The George R. Brown Convention Center will be getting as much as $2 billion over the next 30 years.

This comes as new legislation recently passed to use a portion of the hotel occupancy tax for major projects and improvements.

Houston First, the local government corporation that operates the city's conventions and performing arts facilities, said they're in the early stages of planning what to do with the money.

They said whatever the decision is, the GRB -- which is known for hosting major events throughout the ears -- will be able to host even more.

"With this legislation and what we've been able to do, the sky's truly the limit for what we want to get done," said Michael Heckman, president and CEO of Houston First Corporation.

Plans for projects will be announced in the coming months.