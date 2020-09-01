HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above and at the bottom of this story is from the 2017 MLK Day parade.

George Foreman is Houston's 2020 MLK Day parade grand marshal.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and The Black Heritage Society announced that the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight Champion will join the 42nd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade as the Grand Marshal.

The celebration will happen on Jan. 20 starting at 10 a.m. and running until noon. The parade will start at the intersection of Smith and Lamar streets in downtown.

According to the city, the celebration will showcase a variety of marching bands, decorated floats, dance teams, military and ROTC groups, first responders, city and county officials, VIP guest appearances and notable organizations from around the world.

"As a Texas native, and having grown up right here in Houston, it's an honor and privilege to be named the Grand Marshal of The Original MLK Day Parade," Foreman said.

Foreman grew up in Houston's Fifth Ward. He serves as an ordained minister at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, the northeast Houston church he started in 1980.

“George is a Houston icon. His commitment to the Houston community matched with his ability to persevere, embody the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Turner said. “I am excited the champ said yes. We could not think of a better Grand Marshal for this historic event.”

The Original MLK Day Parade was the very first MLK Day Parade held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978 in Houston.

For more information, call 713-236-1700 or click here.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Thousands turn out for MLK Day parades in Downtown and Midtown

RELATED: Mayor Turner backs 'unified' MLK Day parade that will run through downtown

RELATED: Mayor Turner endorses Black Heritage Society event as official MLK Day Parade