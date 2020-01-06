Floyd's family and the Houston chapter of Black Lives Matter will be walking through downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON — George Floyd's family will march to Houston City Hall on Tuesday.

The family is meeting at Discovery Green at 3 p.m. and will walk to City Hall alongside the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

Large protests have been happening in several Texas cities, including Houston, Dallas and Austin. While some protests have been peaceful, others have turned violent leading to several businesses being damaged and hundreds of people arrested.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

