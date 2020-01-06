Houston prepares for George Floyd march expected to draw thousands to Downtown

Tuesday's march will include Trae tha Truth and Floyd's family members. HPD and organizers are hoping for a peaceful demonstration.

HOUSTON — George Floyd’s family is expected to participate in a march Tuesday in downtown Houston.

Organizers and Houston police expect a huge turnout and hope things remain peaceful.

"Downtown should look like the Astros parade tomorrow,” said rapper and activist Trae tha Truth, who is among the organizers.

Thousands are expected to show their solidarity with George Floyd’s family and outrage over the Houston native’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

"That’s what I’m hoping for as far as people coming to stand for justice and for what’s right,” Trae tha Truth said.

The march is set to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green and end at Houston City Hall.

The Harris County Administration Building and nearby businesses spent part of the day Monday boarding up windows as a precaution.

But HPD Chief Art Acevedo said all hands will be on deck to help keep things under control.

"The vast majority of people are exercising their First Amendment rights to be angry," Acevedo said. "They're exercising that human indignation of what they saw, expressing it...but then you have these opportunists that come in and try to take over.”

Trae tha Truth said he wanted another march to be held before Floyd’s family leaves to retrieve his body from Minnesota for a funeral here next Tuesday, June 9, that is expected to include a police escort.

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center posted a message on Facebook stating that more details would come later this week.

“I feel it’s only right for George to be laid to rest in a monumental way,” Trae tha Truth said.

One of Floyd's brothers spoke at the site of his death in Minneapolis and urged an end to the violence.