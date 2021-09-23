Talks break down over George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Bipartisan congressional talks have stopped for now, but Floyd's family and political analysts still have plenty to say.

HOUSTON — There's been a major roadblock for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"I'm thoroughly disappointed," said Tera Brown, Floyd's cousin. "I'm upset and frankly, I'm hurt."

From Washington D.C. down to Houston, the Floyd family was disappointed after talks between top bargainers for the bill broke down.

"George Floyd, live on, live on, live on, live on, live on," sang Sweet Lou from the Cuney Homes.

We sat in front of the George Floyd mural in Third Ward and talked to KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein about the latest blow to the bill.

"It was Sen. (Tim) Scott from the Republicans who said the Republicans are thrown in the towel," Stein said. "I think that reason they're doing that is they have other fish to fry."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted this Thursday:

"We will galvanize the advocates, supporters and the family of George Floyd to insist that our government creates a George Floyd Justice in Policing law, this year!"

We will galvanize the advocates, supporters and the family of George Floyd to insist that our government creates a George Floyd Justice in Policing law, this year! pic.twitter.com/xoYX2bH0In — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) September 23, 2021

"You see here is a really raw partisan politics," Stein said. "This country is evenly split. When you say I can't understand why they just can't come together, I can't understand why they ever do get together on anything."

"What happens at the end of the year when they don't come to an agreement?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"We start all over again," Stein said. "It's Groundhog Day. If we don't pass this legislation by the end of the session, which is before Christmas, we go right back to base one."

The Third Ward community is constantly reminded of Floyd's murder.

"All we got is memories," sang Sweet Lou. "Got killed by police brutality. I said now George Floyd live on."