Rice University hosts racism webinar with rapper Bun B

The hip-hop world and the academic world come together to discuss racism in America.

HOUSTON — In the past few months, hip-hop artists have been on the front lines speaking about racism in our country. Social media has been the perfect platform to begin the discussion. But on Tuesday, Hip-hop artist Bun B joined the conversation with Professors from Rice University.

"This is the conversation that folks affiliated with the Baker Institute ought to be having. You can't talk about politics in the context of the United States, you can't talk about collective life in the United States and not talk about the terms of anti-Black racism," said Anthony B. Pinn a professor of Humanities at Rice University.

Pinn was the moderator of the webinar.

"I think having this intellectual aspect and the real-world aspect hits it from both angles so to speak," said Bernard Freeman, otherwise known as rapper and activist Bun B.

Pinn and Freeman discussed the historical context of racism. They also discussed recent events like the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

"To some people, Black lives don’t matter. Which is why we see the acts being committed against people in this country time and time again. So it’s time to talk about these things," Freeman said.

The goal was to help shed light on the issues Black people face each day. With the hope that this will move people to have conversations with their peers and find solutions to these problems.

"We can give all the education and information we want. But it doesn’t help if people don’t take that message and activate and use it in a real time real space," Freeman said.

If you missed the discussion, you can check out the webinar in the Youtube link bellow.

Bun B is also a online professor at Rice University. He teaches an online course on Religion and Hip Hop Culture.