New George Floyd mural unveiled at Third Ward restaurant

HOUSTON — A popular restaurant Third Ward is now home to the latest mural dedicated to George Floyd.

Mayor Turner and other local leaders and activists joined members of the Floyd family on Sunday for the official unveiling.

The mural is located at LA Burgers & Daiquiris on N. MacGregor Way on Third Ward’s south side.

Floyd’s sister Latonya was there and talked about the current failure to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"God has his plan, and nobody can change in. But we can change what's going on down here. So, let's all stick together, work together, and let's get this bill passed and let's get this done,” she said.