More than a moment: Community works to ensure George Floyd's death becomes long-lasting movement

A day after saying goodbye to George Floyd, faith and community leaders working to answer the question: Where do we go from here?

HOUSTON — It's been two historic weeks across the country filled with massive protests, somber vigils and powerful eulogies following the death of George Floyd.

"Lives like George will not matter until somebody pays the cost for taking their lives," said Rev. Al Sharpton at Floyd's funeral Tuesday in Houston.

But now what?

"Now we must turn the moment into a mission and a movement and a brand new message to the world," said Bishop James Dixon.

The question Dixon and so many citizens are weighing is how can George Floyd spark meaningful change?

"If we don't take advantage of this moment, the results will be tragic," said Dixon. "Young people are looking and saying what will you all really do and what hope do I have that America will work for me."

History tells us it's not easy.

"It might have been easier in the 1960s because you had organization," said Gerald Horne, a history professor at the University of Houston.

Horne says there are always efforts to keep moments from turning into movements.

"That's what we have to guard against, a resurgence of forces that are designed to entrench the status quo if not turn the clock back all together," said Horne.

Dixon and other community leaders want to keep the public engaged. He's organizing an event this Sunday outside NRG Stadium.

We're coming together to merge as one family, one future with the mission of eradicating racism," said Dixon.

But Dixon says defeating racism really starts in each of our homes.

"Parents are the biggest influencers of children and that's where we need to begin at the foundation," said Dixon.

Just as important is mobilizing to vote—but not for party, but principle, Dixon said. He said it's important to vote for leaders who support policies that benefit all of humanity.

"It's like M&Ms: they come in red, green, blue, purple, yellow and orange, but when you bite into one you don't taste the red or orange," said Dixon, "you just taste the sweetness underneath.

"That's who we are as human beings. We come in different shades, colors, tones, but underneath the surface is the same spirit."