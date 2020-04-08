Leaked bodycam video shows George Floyd arrest before death

The video shows officers remove Floyd from an SUV, handcuff him and lead him to a police unit.

Floyd is seen in the video falling to the ground as he's being walked to the police SUV. Floyd can be heard on the video saying he's claustrophobic and he would prefer to sit in the front seat of the police unit.

WARNING: This video is disturbing.

GEORGE FLOYD INVESTIGATION: Leaked bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers on scene the night George Floyd died in custody shows for the first time how officers confronted Floyd.



WARNING: The video is disturbing.

The video also shows a different view of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. The video also shows another officer checking Floyd's pulse while Chauvin is kneeling on his neck.

At the time, police said he was being arrested for a non-violent forgery. A video of his arrest went viral, sparking protests across the world.

Chauvin is charged with murder in connection with Floyd's death. He's the officer who was seen in the videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes.