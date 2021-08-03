Demonstrators march in downtown Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin trial procedures begin

Demonstrators carried a banner reading "Justice 4 George & all stolen lives; the world is watching".

MINNEAPOLIS — Court proceedings for the trial of Derek Chauvin began Monday in the Hennepin County Government Center.

Outside, demonstrators called for justice for George Floyd.

In a press release, Twin Cities Coalition 4 Justice 4 Jamar said the march was organized by more than 20 different groups, which will continue to demonstrate during key parts of the trial like opening arguments, closing arguments, and the day a verdict is announced.

"We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed," organizers wrote in the description of a Facebook event for the march.

Demonstrators carried signs and banners with statements including "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter." At the front of the march, a group carried a banner reading "Justice 4 George & all stolen lives; the world is watching".

In the release, organizers wrote that they don't "realistically" expect justice from the system -- but that they will keep fighting for it.

Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin was set to begin Monday, but by late morning it had officially been delayed until at least Tuesday. Most of the debate centers around a potential third-degree murder charge that could be added to the case, an issue that is now making its way through the higher courts.

In the video above, demonstrators sing "Black lives, they matter here."

After court proceedings end for the day, George Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd is set to speak to media about the trial. She is the founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the Floyd family representative present in court Monday.

According to a release from the foundation, Bridgett Floyd will announce several initiatives in Minneapolis for the next several weeks. The foundation provides scholarships and promotes community service -- something Floyd said her brother would have wanted.

Monday's march follows several weekend events. On Saturday, families of people killed by police gathered outside the Minnesota governor's mansion, and a group of demonstrators marched from 38th and Chicago to the Hennepin County Government Center.

On Sunday, demonstrators held a silent march outside the Government Center. Marchers carried signs, flowers, and a replica coffin.

While trial proceedings began Monday, the judge has said the trial itself won't begin until at least March 29.