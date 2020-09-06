JJ Watt, Cal McNair, DJ Reader attend George Floyd's funeral in Houston

Several activists, leaders and celebrities are among those joining Floyd's family at the funeral Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Texans player J.J. Watt and former Texans player D.J. Reader are in attendance at the Houston funeral for George Floyd.

Cal McNair, son of late Texans owner Bob McNair, is also at the funeral, reports KHOU 11's Chris Costa:

Before Tuesday's funeral Cal McNair briefly spoke to the media and said he wants to keep the focus today on Floyd and Floyd's family, not how the NFL will respond to the recent events.

J.J. has been active on social media since the death of Floyd, saying "silence is unacceptable." He also tweeted: