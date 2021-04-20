Houston leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

"As George Floyd’s hometown, the people of Harris County continue to feel his loss deep in our hearts," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

HOUSTON — Houston leaders reacted to the guilty verdicts in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin with relief and reflection.

Chauvin killed Houston native George Floyd, who still has a lot of family and friends here in his hometown.

Floyd became a worldwide symbol of the racial injustice across America but for people back home, his murder was personal.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo: "As George Floyd’s hometown, the people of Harris County continue to feel his loss deep in our hearts. His family, his neighbors, his classmates, his community, will never forget his death and what it represents. While the justice system served its purpose today, there’s much more work to be done toward a smarter and fairer criminal justice system. George Floyd’s legacy will be with us every step of the way."

Mayor Sylvester Turner: “My prayers go out to this country because there’s a lot of pain, there’s a lot of hurt, there’s a lot of divisions. It’s not a time to jump up and down. It’s a time to be reflective and ask what can we do – collectively – to make our city better.

"This not one of those moments when you can say we've accomplished our mission or mission accomplished. It's not a time to jump up and down. It's a time to be reflective and ask what can we do collectively to make our city better."

Police Chief Troy Finner: “I want to give thanks to the Floyd family. They have shown America, they have shown the world how, when you’re in pain, you stand up with class and you bring people together.

“As an African American man, as a man in general, as a police officer who has spent my entire adult life serving, I was hurt, I was angry as anyone else would be. I'm just glad to see justice was done. Regardless of what race you are, you can look at this and say no one is above the law, and everyone is going to be held accountable.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez: "Today’s verdict may not undo generations of unequal treatment under our nation’s legal system. But it does show we are making real progress toward a system that everyone can trust to produce real justice."

Harris County DA Kim Ogg: "Justice is a process and these jurors showed tremendous courage in reaching a just verdict. Millions saw the video, which we all found devastating. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George Floyd, a Houston son whose murder is a defining moment in American criminal justice."

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia: “I applaud the jury making the right decision and confirming what so many of us around the country witnessed for ourselves. Derek Chauvin faced a jury truly representative of his peers and had a strong defense. The justice system has worked in this case, and we can feel confident in the verdict.

The fact that members of Derek Chauvin's own department testified that he was out of line, makes a more than compelling case for his guilt. These officers helped hold a bad actor among their ranks accountable. Law enforcement must strive toward accountability to build trust with the community, or the unrest we have seen in recent years will continue.

Families descend on the George Floyd mural near Cuney Homes, where Floyd was raised. This grandmother says today won’t ever be forgotten. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/EwBCKCWhgz — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) April 20, 2021

As someone who has worn a badge and uniform for nearly 30 years, these cases that cause distrust of the diverse women and men who put their lives at risk daily, are always painful. However, to have a verdict like this, when there’s overwhelming evidence, is critical to prove that we can hold those who violate the public trust accountable for their actions. Looking ahead, it is important that our communities and law enforcement commit to working together on a path forward that will bring meaningful change.”

Derek Chauvin was led away in handcuffs shortly after the verdict was read today https://t.co/2kHA9y16Ev #KHOU11 #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/3lNtftWy8u — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 20, 2021

Astros Manager Dusty Baker: "It's never a time to celebrate when someone's killed. Maybe this will help us heal and we'll cease with the violence. I'm just hoping this sends us in a positive direction."