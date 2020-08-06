Heat-related illnesses a concern at George Floyd memorial in Houston

With the "feels like" temperature expected to reach 109 degrees, the Houston Fired Department on hand to help.

HOUSTON — With thousands expected to line up to pay their respects to George Floyd at a memorial service in Houston Monday, the heat will be top of mind for everyone.

KHOU 11 meteorologists say the air will feel like it's well into the triple digits. Tuesday, the day of the private funeral service for George Floyd, will see Houston's hottest day of the year, so far. Temperatures are forecasted to get to a record high of 99 degrees and the "feels like" temperature will reach 109 degrees.

Anyone outside this week is encouraged to limit their time in the sun and drink plenty of water.

Houston Fire Department on hand at George Floyd memorial

The Houston Fire Department says they are prepared to help treat heat-related illnesses at the Fountain of Praise church.

HFD has set up cooling shelters, staffed with more than a dozen personnel, and brought four ambulances, both at the church and at the various off-site parking locations.

"We have an EMS Supervisor at the nurses station inside the church, an HFD Medical Triage tent onsite (on the church grounds) and the America Red Cross is supposed to be set up as well with a tent and water, a Houston Fire Department spokesperson said.

Several people were already been treated for heat exhaustion before noon, HFD reported.

Coolers of water are being staged throughout the long lines waiting to board shuttles.

Due to coronavirus-related social distancing, only a few people are being allowed on the shuttles at a time. While lines are long, the shuttles are moving quicly.

People attending the memorial are encouraged to dress for the heat and bring a sun shade like an umbrella if possible.

More info on shuttles: