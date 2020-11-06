Harris County commissioners pass several criminal justice reform measures

Commissioners evaluating and recommending ways to standardize use-of-force tactics and handle law enforcement budgeting.

Harris County is moving forward on several criminal justice reform measures in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

After paying their respects at his funeral, Harris County Commissioners passed a resolution honoring George Floyd’s life, then worked into the night to pass several criminal justice reform measures sparked by his death.

They voted to evaluate and eventually recommend ways to:

Standardize use-of-force tactics

Talk with the community about how to best handle law enforcement budgets

Study who’s best able to handle mental health calls

Consider a community oversight board

Look into racial disparities in the rates of people locked up.

“We have work left to do on reforming bail system, the felony side, so people aren’t in jail just because they can’t pay,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday. “We have to reform the way judges are appointed to all courts so that it’s not the judge who picks the lawyer but it’s a random and fair system.”

Harris County constables

Immediately after Floyd’s death, all eight Harris County constables began talking informally about use of force and a deputy’s duty to intervene.

Out of respect for Floyd, they waited until after his funeral to meet in person.

They say though each constable’s office has similar policies. They’re working toward creating a singular uniform policy countywide.

