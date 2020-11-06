Harris County commissioners pass several criminal justice reform measures

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a report on Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive order banning police from using chokeholds.
Harris County is moving forward on several criminal justice reform measures in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
After paying their respects at his funeral, Harris County Commissioners passed a resolution honoring George Floyd’s life, then worked into the night to pass several criminal justice reform measures sparked by his death.
They voted to evaluate and eventually recommend ways to:
- Standardize use-of-force tactics
- Talk with the community about how to best handle law enforcement budgets
- Study who’s best able to handle mental health calls
- Consider a community oversight board
- Look into racial disparities in the rates of people locked up.
“We have work left to do on reforming bail system, the felony side, so people aren’t in jail just because they can’t pay,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday. “We have to reform the way judges are appointed to all courts so that it’s not the judge who picks the lawyer but it’s a random and fair system.”
Harris County constables
Immediately after Floyd’s death, all eight Harris County constables began talking informally about use of force and a deputy’s duty to intervene.
Out of respect for Floyd, they waited until after his funeral to meet in person.
They say though each constable’s office has similar policies. They’re working toward creating a singular uniform policy countywide.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.