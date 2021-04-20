Guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial renews calls for nationwide policing reform

Ever since the death of George Floyd, from marches in the streets to the halls of Congress, there have been calls for change.

HOUSTON — After jurors handed down three guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, renewed calls for police reform came from across the country.

“We couldn’t have done this without young people, right? And I think young people need to know that. They were a big part of making this happen," said Houston rapper Bun B.

He said watching the verdict, he couldn’t help but think of them. However, Bun B said there’s still more work to do. Despite a year of fighting for police reform, Congress has yet to act.

“I do think the George Floyd bill that’s on the floor would lead to a lot more accountability, making it easier for police officers to be held accountable," he said.

The House passed the bill last month, but it faces a tougher path in the Senate. The bill would set a national standard for police departments, banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

“Our hope that what comes out of this is better training for our officers, I certainly don’t want to vilify police in general," said Dana Thomas, a pastor.

Thomas also serves as executive director of Forge for Families in the Third Ward where Floyd grew up.

“We aren’t the United States of America when it comes to certain things, and I hope we can struggle as a country, particularly, I hope the church will lead the way in what it means to stay in relationship and stay engaged for justice," Thomas said.

As for local changes here in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner's task force on policing reform released a report last September. It included 104 recommendations for the Houston Police Department.