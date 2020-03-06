Walz read messages left by visitors, took in murals and chalk art, and spoke with activists and people on scene.

11 a.m.

Family members of George Floyd are visiting the place where he died in Minneapolis police custody, at 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Family members, as well as their civil rights attorney Ben Crump, are expected to speak to the public during the visit.

The visit comes one day after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced charges against the Minneapolis Police Department.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death, but the other three officers involved have not been charged.

8:30 a.m.

For more than a week, Governor Tim Walz has been talking about the pain of George Floyd's death, and the impacts of the horrific event on the black community, Minnesota and the entire country. On Wednesday, Walz and his wife Gwen visited the massive and still-growing memorial for Floyd at 38th and Chicago near the south side of Minneapolis for the first time, to get a more personal sense of what people are feeling.

"There's many emotions that run through my wife and I as human beings with a 13-year-old," Walz told NBC reporter Morgan Chesky. "I think for me to understand this from a human perspective, I have got to see it personally and it's just really hard."

Walz read messages left by visitors, took in murals and chalk art, and spoke with activists and people on scene. He spoke of the need for meaningful change and not just lip service while the pain and outrage of Floyd's death is still fresh.

"There's the justice for George Floyd and his family, that's the moment in time, but the much broader pieces of that is the reform people are asking for," Walz said. "I'm someone who's a realist, I served in Congress, I understand that it takes progress, it takes building.... and then there's times history seismically shifts, and no one is looking for incremental change. If they see us put a little bill together with some housing assistance or something... we know this is about housing, we know it's about education, we know it's about health care, disparities, we know if those things are not coming together.... I don't know how this (the unrest) is not repeated."