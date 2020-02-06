George Floyd updates: Huge crowds gathering for today’s march in downtown Houston

Here is a look at the latest George Floyd headlines from Houston and throughout Texas for Tuesday, June 2.

HOUSTON — Demonstrators will take to the streets of downtown Houston this afternoon as part of a peaceful march honoring George Floyd.

The march is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green and end at Houston City Hall.

Here's what you should know about the march:

When will it start?

The march is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Discovery Green. The group will then walk to City Hall.

Who will be there?

Floyd's family members are expected to attend the march. Also expected to be in attendance:

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Trae Tha Truth

Bun B

More community activists

What roads will be closed?

Bagby will be closed from McKinney to Walker, Walker will be closed from Smith to Bagby and McKinney will be closed from Bagby to Smith.

There will be no parking allowed in the 900 block of Smith Street, the 400 and 500 blocks of McKinney Street or the 400 and 500 block of Walker Street.

What will be closed?

All city of Houston facilities that are located in downtown are scheduled to close early. Here's a list:

Municipal Courts – scheduled for closure at noon

HPD 1200 Travis – scheduled for closure at noon

HPW 611 Walker - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Central Library/Julia B. Ideson Building – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall Annex – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Houston Permitting Center - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

