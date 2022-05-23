Houston park welcoming new George Floyd statue

"I hope that it serves as a gathering spot for reflection and action today and always," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

HOUSTON — Houston's Tom Bass Park will be unveiling a statue of George Floyd on Wednesday.

The statute, created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom, is called "Conversation with George." It will depict Floyd seated at an outdoor table, welcoming everyone of all races and ethnic backgrounds, to have a seat and join him.

The unveiling of this statue will take place on the second anniversary of Floyd's death. Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by ex-cop Derek Chauvin.

Several Houston-area leaders, including Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with some of Floyd's family members, are expected to attend the unveiling which will take place at 5 p.m. at the Tom Bass Regional Park III Community Center, located at 15118 Cullen Boulevard.

“The name George Floyd will forever resonate in Houston and worldwide. The senseless murder in Minneapolis of this son of the Cuney Homes in Third Ward served as the catalyst for policing reform and started conversations from the classroom to corporate America about race and social justice," Turner said.

The $110,000 statue was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates. The Floyd Family Foundation was involved in the creation of this sculpture.

“We all witnessed the impact that George Floyd made on the world, but at the end of the day, he was a regular guy with a few extraordinary talents. He was an athlete and artist, but he was also a father, a son, and a brother,” Davis said. “Just like all of us, he was a multi-dimensional human trying to find his way in this world.”

