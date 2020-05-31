George Floyd protests: President Trump threatens US military deployment unless states stop violent protests

Here is a look at the latest George Floyd headlines from Houston and throughout Texas for Monday, June 1

HOUSTON — This page will constantly be updated to include the latest details on protests around Houston and the country

An independent autopsy requested by the relatives of George Floyd suggests he died of asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

During a press conference Monday, Crump also announced times for the funeral service and memorial events being held in Floyd's honor this week:

Thursday, June 4 - Memorial in Minneapolis from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 - Memorial in North Carolina where Floyd was born 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, June 8 - Public viewing in Houston.

Tuesday, June 9 - Funeral at 11 a.m. in Houston.

Protests across Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers. The governor's office said its a move to ensure public safety and curb the threat of property damage.

Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio have been the locations of large protests this week. Earlier, Abbott deployed 1,500 DPS officers and the National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies.

On Sunday, Houston continued to recover from its second consecutive night of protests and unrest, which has resulted in hundreds of arrests and officers injured.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there's reason to believe anarchists and other provocateurs are infiltrating protest events and exciting chaos. He said his department is aware and monitoring the situation.

Acevedo said on Saturday night there were 275 total arrests and Friday night there were 137 total arrests during the protests.

On Monday, President Donald Trump derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations during a video teleconference that also included law enforcement and national security officials.

TOP HEADLINES

Timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

JUNE 1 6:11 P.M. — President Donald Trump called on governors to "dominate the streets" using National Guard troops in an effort to stop protests that have turned violent and destructive in the past week. He said if they did not do so, he would deploy U.S. military forces.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said, speaking from the White House Rose Garden. Read more here.

JUNE 1 2:51 P.M. — An independent autopsy requested by the family of George Floyd suggest he died of asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure, according to Attorney Ben Crump. Read more.

During the a press conference, Crump also announced the funeral and memorial schedule for Floyd this week:

Monday, June 8 - Public viewing in Houston

JUNE 1 12:30 P.M. — Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan released a statement on the death of George Floyd:

"The Houston Independent School District community is deeply saddened by the tragic and unconscionable loss of former HISD student George Floyd, who attended Jack Yates High School. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Floyd’s family and friends.

"As the Interim Superintendent of Houston ISD, I am committed to advancing - and achieving – educational equity in our communities of color. I firmly believe that a shift in the dialogue on race in our country begins in our classrooms, and this work will remain a top priority in Houston ISD.

"I am hopeful that the conversations taking place today will result in meaningful changes for our future generations."

JUNE 1 12:15 P.M. — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Monday morning that on Saturday night there were 275 total arrests and Friday night there were 137 total arrests during the weekend protests. He added that on Sunday night, there were two arrests related to the demonstrations. One was for criminal mischief and one for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

JUNE 1 11:30 A.M. — Leaders in Denton, Fort Worth, Highland Park, Irving and University Park joined Dallas as other cities in North Texas that have implemented curfews as civil unrest has continued to grip the area and the rest of the country following the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis police custody. More info here.

JUNE 1 10:50 A.M. — President Donald Trump derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of American cities.

Trump spoke to governors on a video teleconference that also included law enforcement and national security officials, telling the state leaders they “have to get much tougher." More here.

JUNE 1 10:40 A.M. — In a piece published on Medium, President Barack Obama called on those who want to bring "real change" to both protest and cast ballots.

Obama voiced support for the peaceful protests saying they represent "a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States." More here.

MAY 31 11:20 P.M. — Protesters started fires near the White House as tensions with police mounted during a third straight night of demonstrations held in response to the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.

An hour before the 11 p.m. curfew, police fired a major barrage of tear gas stun grenades into the crowd of more than 1,000 people, largely clearing Lafayette Park across the street from the White House and scattering protesters into the street. More here.

MAY 31 9:40 P.M. — U.S. officials sought to determine Sunday whether extremist groups had infiltrated police brutality protests across the country and deliberately tipped largely peaceful demonstrations toward violence — and if foreign adversaries were behind a burgeoning disinformation campaign on social media.

As demonstrations spread from Minneapolis to the White House, New York City and overseas, federal law enforcement officials insisted far-left groups were stoking violence. Meanwhile, experts who track extremist groups also reported seeing evidence of the far-right at work. More here.

MAY 31 9:05 P.M. — According to The New York Times and CNN, as protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, the Secret Service briefly took President Trump to a bunker under the White House previously used during terrorist attacks. More here.

MAY 31 8:05 P.M. — George Floyd's family will march to Houston City Hall on Tuesday.

The family is meeting at Discovery Green at 3 p.m. and will walk to City Hall alongside the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

MAY 31 6:17 P.M. — The Houston Rockets tweeted a message expressing condolences for George Floyd's death. The message said:

"We mourn for and are angered by the senseless death of George Floyd, a man raised in Houston's Third Ward. Inexcusably, our Black community continues to be subject to racism, bigotry, prejudice and fear. This must end. All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We condemn violence in all its forms. As an organization, we are committed to working with our players, coaches, employees and community leaders to affect meaningful and lasting change."

The tweet ended with this quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

MAY 31 5:10 P.M. — Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall instituted a curfew for the city of Dallas starting Sunday night at 7 p.m. after a second night of vandalism and protests in the city.

The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. for the next several days, Hall said. She said the curfew was done in coordination with multiple agencies. More info.

MAY 31 4:42 P.M. — The Brazoria County NAACP has joined forces with the Houston Urban League and Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office to organize a prayer vigil in honor of George Floyd. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Sports Complex at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland. More info.

MAY 31 3:38 P.M. — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Police Chief Art Acevedo and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee expressed their support for protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights in a safe and peaceful manner during a faith-based event in northwest Houston.

Acevedo, who has always been open about his Christian faith, had the most memorable moment when he became emotional while talking about police response to civil unrest.

"We don't fear speaking the truth because we're doing God's work," Acevedo said. "We don't fear speaking the truth because we're covered by the holy spirit. We don't fear walking up to people who are angry because we join them in their anger."

Attendees honked from their vehicles and cheered as the chief spoke. He become so rattled, that eventually, he took off his facial mask.

"We will get through this because we're Houston," the chief said. We will not let people come into our city and tear it up. And I'm hear to tell you, that don't take our kindness for weakness because when you try to tear up our city, you're not going to have to face the police. You're going to have to face the people of Houston. We will not let the memory of George Floyd be hijacked by anarchists that are doing Satan's work.

Acevedo said he would like to give George Floyd a special HPD escort to the funeral home when his body arrives from Minneapolis if the family allows. Turner added he believes a police escort could be a way to unite police and the community.

RAW VIDEO: HPD chief's emotional speech amid George Floyd protests:

MAY 31 3:16 P.M. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a statement in response to the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests in the Houston area.

“I join the millions of fellow Americans and people across the world in condemning the brutal, senseless murder of George Floyd. The sight of yet another black American having their life stolen by a law enforcement officer whose mission was to protect and serve their community is heartbreaking, and stands as just the latest painful reminder of the deep, systemic flaws that continue to break the bonds of trust between many of our residents and our criminal justice system," she said.

Hildago said she supports the mayor and other city leaders in encouraging protesters speak out in a manner that is safe and peaceful. She reminded the public that COVID-19 remains a threat.

"That is why I urge those who join in demanding change to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and mitigate potential exposure as much as possible or by participating virtually," Hildalgo said.

Hildalgo said the Harris County Office of Emergency Management has remained in close touch with Mayor Sylvester Turner regarding the protests. They're ready to provide any additional tools and resources the city may need to keep communities safe.

"As Harris County Judge, I will continue to do everything in my power to drive forward meaningful criminal justice reform, hold all our institutions - including law enforcement - accountable and work to dismantle the root sources of racism and inequity in our community. The work is long and hard, but we will continue to drive forward alongside the community and with more resolve than ever," she said.

MAY 31 2:10 P.M. — President Donald Trump tweets: "The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization."

ANTIFA is a anti-fascist political movement comprised of autonomous activist groups that have historically used protests, property damage and physical violence to enact political change. Read More.

MAY 31 1:49 P.M. — The Dallas city manager, police chief and other leaders are discussing whether to implement a curfew in Dallas after a second night of vandalism.

"[A curfew] is something that law enforcement is going to have to ask us for," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. "They're going to have to tell us that that's what they think they need to be able to bring this under control, and if they want to do that, I'm supportive of that.” Read more.

MAY 31 12:16 P.M. — Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state. Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers. More information.

MAY 31 12:00 P.M. — The Houston Police Department has changed the profile pictures on its Facebook and Twitter social media accounts to an illustration of George Floyd with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd.

MAY 31 11:18 A.M. — The Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church has organized a vigil in remembrance of George Floyd and several others African-Americans who died unjustly including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade. It will take place at from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the church (2025 West 11th St., Houston, Texas 77008.)

In a Facebook post the church tells participants:

"When you arrive on campus please stay in your vehicle until candles are placed on your trunk by our gloved volunteers. Secure your face mask and then exit your vehicle and join us on the front lawn of the church. We ask that you observe physical distancing of at least six feet. We will pray together for justice, receive the gift of song, lift up names, and maintain a sacred silence for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. Some of us are planning to walk the bayou in candle-lit silence afterwards and you are welcome to join us. We ask that you bring your own bottle of water, umbrella, seat if you will need it, and fire igniter to light your own candle."

Click here for more info.

MAY 31 10:45 A.M. — Target will be temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country as protests heated up over the death of George Floyd, including three locations in Austin, Texas.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." Read more.

MAY 31 9:55 A.M. — Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Twitter and other major brands posted support to their social media accounts for the activist group Black Lives Matter, as protests continued across the U.S.

YouTube and Twitter changed their icons to a black color scheme in solidarity with the movement. Twitter wrote: "When members of our community hurt, we all hurt."

MAY 31 9:40 A.M. — Black Lives Matter: Houston announces it will not be hosting any events for Sunday, and explains "We are working on bailing protesters out of jail and helping them and their families get assistance" in a Facebook post.

MAY 31 1:00 A.M. — A heavy police presence remains downtown near the Toyota Center where people have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Several viewers shared video with KHOU 11.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language.