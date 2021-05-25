Emotional tributes and a White House meeting will mark one year since the killing of George Floyd

Since Floyd's death, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and three other officers are also facing trial.

HOUSTON — As you might imagine, there are many emotional tributes expected to pour in Tuesday to remember George Floyd, including a balloon release at Cuney Homes in Houston hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

George Floyd's family, HPD Chief troy Finner and several others will be there as well.

That event is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a brand new park in Third Ward across from Yates High School, Floyd's alma mater, was dedicated to the Houston native over the weekend and named in his honor.

This all comes one year after Floyd died an the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

This tragedy sparked protests across the country, including in Houston and even overseas as people marched, demanding justice for Floyd.

Civil rights activists, like organizers of Campaign Zero, a group fighting for police reform, say Floyd's death opened a lot of people's eyes.

“I think for Black people, it was like déjà vu,” said civil rights activist Deray McKesson. “We've been here before. We've seen it. For a lot of other people, it was shock. People were like, ‘I can't believe the country's like that,’ and we're like, ‘The country's been like that. You just saw it on camera, right?’"

There has also been an ongoing fight for police reform. Just last month, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced sweeping new changes within the Houston Police Department, including a new body cam policy and an overhaul of the police oversight board.

President Biden to host Floyd family at the White House today

President Joe Biden will welcome members of George Floyd's family to the White House on Tuesday, one year after he died.

His killing sparked months of nationwide protests focused on systemic racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd's death.

Today's White House meeting will be private. The White House said Biden wants to have a "real conversation" with the family.

Floyd's daughter Gianna, mother Roxy Washington, sister Bridget Floyd, brother Philonise Floyd, brother Rodney Floyd, brother Terrance Floyd and nephew Brandon Williams will be there.

Biden's plans to host Floyd's family come as talks focused on the police reform bill named after Floyd — the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — have stalled on Capitol Hill. Biden had previously set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the deadline for the bill’s passage and left much of the negotiations up to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but there’s been little movement on the legislation in recent weeks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the White House is “in close touch” with the negotiators and “they still feel there’s progress being made,” but they’ve acknowledged it’s “unlikely” they’ll pass a bill by Biden’s deadline.