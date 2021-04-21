Murals of George Floyd invite people to connect with Houston's Third Ward

"Don't come one time, said Kim Hewitt. "Continue to come, because we need to learn how to love each other all around, because this is affecting the world."

HOUSTON — People are visiting some of the murals painted in honor of George Floyd.

Multiple images, like Black Lives Matter, are painted on streets and along walls in Houston’s Third Ward where Floyd grew up. People are driving up and snapping photos in front of a mural along Scott Food Store at the corner of Tierwester Street and Winbern Street. On another wall of Scott Food Store, you can read smaller tributes to other Houstonians gone too soon.

And if you look just beyond the walls of the corner store, you can feel the Third Ward. It’s one of the six historic districts in the City of Houston. The Third Ward sits just outside of downtown. The University of Houston and Texas Southern University are located within the Third Ward. So is Kim Hewitt’s Brunch Box where everything is homemade, like her chicken wings.

“They love the lemon pepper. So watch out, Wing Sop," Hewitt said.

“I grew up here. This is my neighborhood,” she said. “I’ve been running the streets since I was 16. I’m 46.”

Hewitt said she grew up with George Floyd.

“He was a lovable person. And to see all these people come together...there were some people here; I think they were from New York yesterday,” or London last year.

“People are coming from out of state just to take a picture,” said Robbie White, who invites people to come to the Third Ward for a photo with a Floyd mural but stay for the people. “Keep coming. Keep coming. Most definitely. Because it’s all love, and we need that.”

The Third Ward needs momentum.

“Like I tell everybody, this is just the beginning. This is not justice. This is just the beginning for us,” Hewitt said. “I don’t want us to fall back asleep.”

Hewitt said America needs to use the momentum to fight for change, “a fight to know that we’re human.”

3rd Ward residents says people from as far as London have come to see where #GeorgeFloyd grew up. Outsiders pay their respects, take photos at his mural. Most don’t pay attention to the other wall... a tribute to other Houstonians gone way too soon. pic.twitter.com/mFW7UUGVKE — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) April 21, 2021

“So we have to heal as a whole. As brothers and sisters,” as those who refuse to forget. “You can feel them all loving each other today. Look at them. They love each other," Hewitt said.

Her food may feed the Third Ward, but it’s Hewitt's hope that fuels its future.