Thousands march in Katy to honor George Floyd

The protest was peaceful and welcoming—and carried a powerful message.

“Say his name” and “George Floyd” chants filled Katy Park on Thursday evening as thousands gathered to honor the man who was killed after an officer kneeled on his neck Memorial Day weekend.

“We want to show the world how Katy responds to racial injustice,” said Foyin Dosunmu, a senior at Seven Lakes High School who helped organize the event. “And how we’re not just going to sit back and take it.”

People of all ages filled the park for the change they want to see in the world.

“If we can take full advantage of this, we can change our city,” said Adrian Singleton of Katy. “If we can change our city, we can change our state. And if we can change our state, we can change America.”

The event was organized by the hands and hearts of three local high schoolers.

“We’re sick and tired,” said Dosunmu. “And that doesn’t just go for black people, it goes for all people.