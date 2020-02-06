What to know before you go to Tuesday's George Floyd march in downtown Houston

Everything you need to know about the peaceful protest planned in downtown Houston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday afternoon, protesters will take over the streets of downtown Houston in honor of George Floyd. Floyd's family members are expected to take part in the peaceful show of solidarity. A huge turnout is expected.

"Downtown should look like the Astros parade tomorrow,” said rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth, who is among the organizers of the march.

He said he hopes things remain peaceful and that people keep their minds on what's important.

"That’s what I’m hoping for as far as people coming to stand for justice and for what’s right,” Trae Tha Truth said.

The march is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green and end at Houston City Hall.

Here's what you should know about the march:

When will it start?

The march is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Discovery Green. The group will then walk to City Hall.

Who will be there?

Floyd's family members are expected to attend the march. Also expected to be in attendance:

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Trae Tha Truth

Bun B

More community activists

What roads will be closed?

Bagby will be closed from McKinney to Walker, Walker will be closed from Smith to Bagby and McKinney will be closed from Bagby to Smith.

There will be no parking allowed in the 900 block of Smith Street, the 400 and 500 blocks of McKinney Street or the 400 and 500 block of Walker Street.

What will be closed?

All city of Houston facilities that are located in downtown are scheduled to close early. Here's a list:

Municipal Courts – scheduled for closure at noon

HPD 1200 Travis – scheduled for closure at noon

HPW 611 Walker - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Central Library/Julia B. Ideson Building – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall Annex – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Houston Permitting Center - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Why?

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

