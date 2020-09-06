Live updates: George Floyd to be laid to rest near Houston | Watch the funeral here

Funeral services will be held today in southwest Houston before George Floyd is buried next to his mother at a Pearland cemetery.

HOUSTON — Today, Houston and the world say goodbye to George Floyd, a man who has become an icon for social change and police reform.

Floyd will be remembered at a private funeral service at 11 a.m. Later today, he will be laid to rest in Pearland.

Among the politicians and activists invited is Al Sharpton, who is slated to deliver Floyd's eulogy.

8:45 a.m. — The hearse carrying the body of George Floyd has arrived at the church for today's funeral service, and his casket has been carried inside; live video here

Fountain of Praise pastors want to bring hope, healing to George Floyd family

George Floyd has returned to the place where he spent most of his life.

Houston is the final of three memorials held in his honor and thousands came to pay their respects at a church that has a special connection to Floyd's family.

Fountain of Praise pastors Remus Wright and Mia Wright have a close relationship with Floyd’s first cousin and wanted to do everything they could to support the family during it’s time of mourning. The cousins were very close growing up, the couple said. Get the full story here.

Hundreds attend candlelight vigil at Floyd's high school in Houston

Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil Monday honoring George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston’s Third Ward. Floyd was a graduate of the high school and a respected athlete. “How could God pick a poor dude out of Cuney Homes? And he changed the world,” said one of his former high school teammates. View the touching tribute and watch the video here.

Cities around the country honor George Floyd

Dallas, San Antonio, New Orleans, Philadelphia and of course Houston are just some of the cities that lit up in the memory of George Floyd on the eve of his funeral:

San Antonio skyline lights up for George Floyd LIVE: The San Antonio skyline is lit in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Monday, June 8, 2020

Horse drawn carriage will take George Floyd to his final resting place

City of Pearland officials confirmed Floyd will be taken to his final resting place in a horse drawn carriage. It will be for the last mile of his possession.