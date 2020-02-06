George Floyd's public viewing, funeral services planned for next week in southwest Houston

Services will be held at The Fountain of Praise on Hillcroft.

in Houston, funeral services for George Floyd are scheduled for early next week.

There are two services – a public viewing on Monday, and an invite-only memorial service on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Floyd's body would be brought back to Houston. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed they are handling Floyd's services.

Both the public viewing and the funeral will be held at The Fountain of Praise church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085.

“This will be the largest gathering in the Fountain of Praise since COVID has hit our country," Dallas Jones, Fountain of Praise spokesperson, said. “We know that the world has been sparked by the death of brother George Floyd, and we know there are so many emotions people feel.”

Public viewing on Monday, June 8

George Floyd's family and loved ones will have a public viewing on Monday, June 8, from noon to 6 p.m.

Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves.

The public will enter from two sides of the church in separate, socially distanced lines and, after viewing, exit the church. The public will not return to the lobby to leave.

No bags will be allowed.

Everyone will have to enter through metal detectors and each person’s temperature will be checked before they can get in.

The church says they plan to have people park remotely and shuttle in.

“We ourselves are not even worshiping weekly in our sanctuary and so it is important that if we are going to open it up for this, that we ensure people are safe," Jones said.

George Floyd funeral service on Tuesday, June 9

A private homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Guests will be invited by the Floyd family, and the church is expecting dignitaries and celebrities to attend.

“We want them to be able to come in a very reverent way to pay their respects for what should have been a ceremony, a service that we should not be having,” Jones said.

Statement from Elite Change:

"On May 25, 2020, Houston native, George Floyd was murdered while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd’s family and loved ones will be having a public viewing on Monday June 8th from 12pm-6pm at The Fountain of Praise in Houston, Texas. The homegoing celebration for George Floyd will be held the following day on Tuesday June 9th at The Fountain of Praise. This will be a ticketed event and more details about both events in remembrance George Floyd will be forthcoming."

Other memorials planned in Minnesota and North Carolina

According to multiple reports, the Houston services won't be the only memorials for Floyd. A memorial service is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Another will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Floyd's death

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

