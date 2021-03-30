KHOU11's Xavier Walton is following what's happening both inside and outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — KHOU11’s Xavier Walton is in Minneapolis covering the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis officer who charged in George Floyd’s death.

While in Minnesota, Walton is giving us a feel for what it’s like to be in Minneapolis with tensions running high and so much at stake in this trial.

Late Monday evening, Walton witnessed tension on the street outside the Hennepin County Courthouse. A delivery driver wasn't able to get through because demonstrators were blocking the road and it led to a heated exchange.

While Walton traveled to Minnesota to cover the trial, he was watching it the same way many of us were -- on screens. That's because COVID protocols kept the number of people in the courtroom to a minimum.

Came to #Minneapolis to cover the #chauvin trial & watching from a screen like most of America. This high-profile trial will be unlike any other we’ve ever seen because of pandemic restrictions. The state is presenting their opening statement now for the #DerekChauvinTrial @KHOU pic.twitter.com/l0VHDBUZnt — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 29, 2021

And while he was outside the courthouse, Walton saw things that you may not typically see outside a trial -- someone selling merchandise.

This gentleman is setting up to sale merchandise. That’s an indication of how long protestors are expected to be out here. #DerekChauvinTrial @KHOU @kare11 pic.twitter.com/FDLpRxvxXn — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 29, 2021

Walton also went to the location where Floyd's encounter with Chauvin took place -- in front of Cup Foods. The location has become a memorial to the longtime Houstonian. The road has been shut down.

Here’s what the Cup Foods store looked like just yesterday. 38th & Chicago is still shutdown. The #DerekChauvinTrial is taking place less than 4 miles from where George Floyd took his last breath. The map provides a little perspective. Live on @KHOU at 4 talking #chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/lNSfS676ki — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) March 29, 2021

A bit part of Day 1 of testimony was a 911 dispatcher on the stand. You can get a full recap of her testimony and cross-examination here.