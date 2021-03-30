MINNEAPOLIS — KHOU11’s Xavier Walton is in Minneapolis covering the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis officer who charged in George Floyd’s death.
While in Minnesota, Walton is giving us a feel for what it’s like to be in Minneapolis with tensions running high and so much at stake in this trial.
Late Monday evening, Walton witnessed tension on the street outside the Hennepin County Courthouse. A delivery driver wasn't able to get through because demonstrators were blocking the road and it led to a heated exchange.
While Walton traveled to Minnesota to cover the trial, he was watching it the same way many of us were -- on screens. That's because COVID protocols kept the number of people in the courtroom to a minimum.
And while he was outside the courthouse, Walton saw things that you may not typically see outside a trial -- someone selling merchandise.
Walton also went to the location where Floyd's encounter with Chauvin took place -- in front of Cup Foods. The location has become a memorial to the longtime Houstonian. The road has been shut down.
A bit part of Day 1 of testimony was a 911 dispatcher on the stand. You can get a full recap of her testimony and cross-examination here.
