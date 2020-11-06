Confederate statues in Houston parks to be relocated to avoid vandalism, provide better context

The Dick Dowling and Spirit of Confederacy statues will be removed on Juneteenth.

HOUSTON — Two Confederate statues in Houston will be relocated in order to provide better context and prevent vandalism. The statues are currently located in two city parks.

The Dowling and Spirit of Confederacy statues will be removed on June 19, the Juneteenth holiday that memorialized the day slaves in Texas learned they were granted freedom. There are several other statues in the city that relate to slavery, the Confederacy and the Civil War, click here to see them.

The plan to move the statues was hatched by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2017 when he appointed a "task force of historians, community leaders, and department directors to review the city's inventory of items related to the confederacy and recommend appropriate action."

The task force recommended that the statues be removed from public property and not be destroyed and the city started developing a plan to find places to keep the statues permanently. Click here to read the final report.

The two statues will be relocated at no public cost, Turner said. The Houston Endowment provided a grant to move the Spirit of The Confederacy in Sam Houston Park downtown to the Houston Museum of African American Culture in the Museum District, where it will be put on display.

“Houston Endowment is proud to support the relocation of the Spirit of the Confederacy to the Houston Museum of African American Culture, where it can be interpreted in a way that promotes an inclusive and anti-racist community, said Ann Stern, President and CEO.

The Dick Dowling statue in Hermann Park is expected to be moved to a permanent display at the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site in Port Arthur.

"While we have been working on a plan for some time, I have decided to move forward now considering the events of the past several weeks," Turner said. "Our plan for relocating Confederate statues from public parks to locations more relevant to modern times preserves history and provides an opportunity for our city to heal.”

The announcement comes amid days of unrest that has resulted in various statues and monuments being the targets of vandalism across the world, including in Houston.

