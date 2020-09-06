Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd Mayweather among those expected to attend George Floyd funeral

HOUSTON — A number of dignitaries and celebrities are expected to take part in the private, ticketed celebration of life for George Floyd this morning in Houston.
Floyd died while he was in custody of Minneapolis police.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise church located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.
Organizers have confirmed the following will be attending the funeral service:
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Attorney Benjamin Crump
- Slim Thug
- Leela James
- Paul Wall
- Floyd Mayweather
- Congressman Al Green
- Bishop James Dixon
- Harris County Lina Hidalgo
Additional guests may be added to the list.
MORE ON FUNERAL
The funeral home confirmed that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is covering expenses and that Floyd will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.
A public viewing was held on Monday for the community at Fountain of Praise with more than 6,300 attending over the course of the day.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden
Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden met for Floyd's family on Monday, according to a CBS News report.
The report stated that Biden also recorded a video message for the funeral. The presidential candidate said he did not want to disrupt the funeral with his presence and the extra security.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately with Floyd's family on Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.
Abbott raised the idea at a George Floyd Act when talking to reporters on Monday.
"I’m here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd, to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas," Abbott said Monday.
MORE ON GEORGE FLOYD
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.