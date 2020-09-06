Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd Mayweather among those expected to attend George Floyd funeral

The funeral home confirmed that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is covering expenses of the memorial service.

HOUSTON — A number of dignitaries and celebrities are expected to take part in the private, ticketed celebration of life for George Floyd this morning in Houston.

Floyd died while he was in custody of Minneapolis police.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise church located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Organizers have confirmed the following will be attending the funeral service:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Rev. Al Sharpton

Attorney Benjamin Crump

Slim Thug

Leela James

Paul Wall

Floyd Mayweather

Congressman Al Green

Bishop James Dixon

Harris County Lina Hidalgo

Additional guests may be added to the list.

The funeral home confirmed that legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is covering expenses and that Floyd will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.

A public viewing was held on Monday for the community at Fountain of Praise with more than 6,300 attending over the course of the day.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden

Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden met for Floyd's family on Monday, according to a CBS News report.

The report stated that Biden also recorded a video message for the funeral. The presidential candidate said he did not want to disrupt the funeral with his presence and the extra security.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately with Floyd's family on Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott raised the idea at a George Floyd Act when talking to reporters on Monday.

"I’m here to tell you today that I am committed to working with the family of George Floyd, to ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas," Abbott said Monday.

