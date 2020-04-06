'8 Can't Wait' social media campaign calls on police departments to reform use-of-force, other techniques

The project by Campaign Zero highlights eight techniques that organizers say will decrease incidents of violence between police and the public.

HOUSTON — A new social media campaign calls on the public to contact local leaders and ask for reform to police departments' use-of-force and de-escalation techniques, following the nationwide outrage to the death of George Floyd.

'8 Can't Wait' is a project by Campaign Zero, and highlights eight use-of-force and de-escalation techniques that the organizers say will decrease incidents of violence between police and the public.

Here's the website's description of their study: "This review examines the use of force policies of 91 of America’s 100 largest cities’ police departments to identify the policies that establish restrictions on how and when police use force against civilians. Working with legal experts, advocates, and academics with an expertise in this area, eight major policies are identified that establish meaningful restrictions on police use of force – especially deadly force - against civilians."

You can read the Houston Police Use of Force policies on its website, here.

The version on the city's website is redacted. You can find an unredacted version through the Use of Force Project, here.

We reached out to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo for comment but he wasn't available. An HPD spokesperson said that, generally, they do not discuss tactics, and that cadets are trained in a variety of techniques.

That spokesperson also said that due to the department still being in "full mobilization," which involves shifts of 12 hours "on," 12 hours "off," that providing a comment with a thorough review of the department's policies may not be possible until they are no longer in full mobilization.