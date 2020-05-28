'It's disgusting' | JJ Watt responds to video of George Floyd's death

The Houston Texans defensive end said he's seen the 10-minute video and isn't sure how anyone can defend it.

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt wasn’t one to shy away from his disgust about the death of George Floyd.

The Houston Texans star defensive tackle said he’s watched the 10-minute video that documented Floyd’s death Monday evening.

“I think it’s disgusting,” Watt said Wednesday. “I think there’s no explanation for it.”

The video, shot by a bystander, shows a white Minneapolis police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pinning his knee to Floyd’s neck as Floyd laid handcuffed to the ground.

Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.” He later died at a hospital. Four of the officers involved, including Chauvin, have been fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for criminal charges against each of them.

“I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs, on the ground, who is clearly detained … I don’t understand how that situation can’t be remedied in a way that doesn’t end in his death,” Watt said. “I think it needs to be addressed—strongly, obviously. I don’t see how that situation makes any sense whatsoever.”

Watt said he’s not sure how anyone can defend the video.

“It’s terrible,” he said.

Watt isn’t the only outspoken athlete.

“Worlds honestly sickening. It really is….. no explanation,” tweeted Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

DeMarcus Lawrence with the Dallas Cowboys tweeted, “DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?”