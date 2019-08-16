BEASLEY, Texas — Several minor injuries were reported after a gas line exploded in the Beasley area Friday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a tractor hit a gas line causing the explosion and a “substantial” gas leak.

The scene is near Hamlink Road and Kacal Road.

Multiple fire departments are respoding. Hazmat is enroute.

The sheriff says the gas line is 20 inches and is still leaking gas.

It’s unclear if roads or businesses in this area have been shut down.

Air 11 is headed that way.

Check back for updates.

