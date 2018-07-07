CYPRESS, Texas - A major natural gas leak in Cypress was repaired Saturday hours after a line was hit.

Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Brian Shirley told KHOU 11 News it would take four to six hours to get everything is back to normal in this area.

The leak was underneath the intersection of Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road near Cypress Springs High School. A company was placing fiber optic cables around 11 a.m. when a gas line was hit, causing gas to leak in both directions.

Major gas leak in Cypress. Cy-Fair VFD on scene. Intersection of Fry Rd. & Rustic Lake Ln blocked off. Two shopping centers evacuated. #khou11 @GraceWhiteKHOU pic.twitter.com/q4O8T1zXy6 — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 7, 2018

Shopping centers were evacuated and while there no residential evacuations, people were advised to shelter in place. That advisory has since been lifted, but weather caused a snag in repairs. Holes that were dug began to fill with mud and water, according to Shirley.

© 2018 KHOU