PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Three people were taken to a hospital after firefighters were forced to evacuate the science building at Prairie View A&M Wednesday.

According to the Waller County Office of Emergency Preparedness, a natural gas leak was found near the building's gas meter.

Three people were taken to the hospital and a fourth is being treated at the school's campus. All are said to be in good condition.

A spokesperson for the school told KHOU 11 News a student smelled a strange odor in a building and the fire department was called.

It is unclear how many people were in the building at the time. Air quality test are being taken at the campus, officials say those have come back good.

