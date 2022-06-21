'I can't wait, Houston:' Garth Brooks sends taped message to H-Town fans about upcoming concert

Brooks called it "poetic justice" that he's ending his stadium tour at NRG in August. He explains why.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks sent a special message to Houston fans Tuesday, just a few days after announcing a concert here in August.

The country music legend will perform at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, for the final show of his North American stadium tour.

Brooks said they were inspired to launch the stadium tour three years ago after playing sell-out shows at RodeoHouston to record crowds in 2018. So he said it's "poetic justice" that they're ending the tour in H-Town.

"I'm so proud of this. It's gonna come full circle. Couldn't think of a better place to start it and finish it," Brooks said in the taped message. "I can't wait, Houston."

Tickets for the August concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, June 24, with an eight-ticket limit and in-the-round seating.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There will be no advance box office sales. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive.

Concert organizers said purchasers assume COVID risk and all COVID rules apply.