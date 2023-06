The driver was taken to an area hospital. No one else was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The driver of a garbage truck was taken to a Houston hospital Friday after crashing into a building at an apartment complex, HPD said.

We don't know his condition.

No one at the apartment complex was hurt and there appeared to be only minor damage to the building when Air 11 flew over the scene.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on El Dorado Blvd. near Glenwest Drive, not far from the Gulf Freeway.