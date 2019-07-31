DICKINSON, Texas — Homeowners claim their garbage collection service is skipping homes without reason.

The company, Republic Services of Texas, said they only stopped collection for delinquent accounts. Dickinson’s mayor said there are other factors and no quick fix.

“Really, it makes me just want to sell my house and move,” homeowner Jessi Tamayo said.

Taxpayers pay $53 a quarter for trash collection.

“We haven’t been picked up in the last two weeks,” homeowner Manuel Urbina said.

Near California and 36th Street East, homes had weeks of trash stacked in driveways.

“It’s gotten so bad, I’m trying not to make trash if you can understand that,” Tamayo said.

A spokesperson for Republic Services blamed years of unpaid accounts. The company claimed it is losing $250,000 a year, according to Mayor Julie Masters.

Republic Services warned city staff it would stop service in June if accounts remained unpaid.

“Additionally, we notified customers in mid-July and have set up a direct phone line to re-establish service,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

“If (customers) haven’t been paying in years, why has it gone on that long,” Mayor Masters asked.

She said the company’s losses are exaggerated.

“The calls we’re getting are people who have paid,” Masters said. “I had a lady in here yesterday, and she actually brought me her bill, and so I know she’s been paying.”

When asked who should be held responsible, Tamayo, a father of five, said, “…the city. They need to hold their vendor accountable.”

City of Dickinson staff had no immediate solution. In 2015, Republic Services signed a five-year contract that expires next March.

Cutting ties before then will cost the city more than it can manage, Masters said.

“If (Republic Services doesn’t) pick it up, I’ll just pick it up and put it in (the landfill) myself,” said Keelan Oatis, who lives in Dickinson.

Oatis sounded ready to work. However, city staff encourages taxpayers overwhelm Republic Services with complaints believing that to be the fastest way to get trash piling up in yards to the dump.

“Just pick up the trash,” Masters said. “You have a contract. You said you would do it. Just get it done.”

