Late but still great! Galveston's 4th of July drone show wows crowd

Despite an hour-long delay caused by technical issues, the drones were a big hit for the people who stuck around to see them.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston's Fourth of July celebration kicked off with a traditional parade and ended with a very cool and contemporary light show.

The drone show was delayed for an hour by technical issues, but the people who waited were treated to colorful sea creatures, a patriotic eagle and American and Texas flags flying high over the seawall.

Organizers decided it was time to shake things up a little in 2022.

“We really wanted to come up with something new and something different to offer the people who come to the island for the Fourth," said Michael Woody, the chief tourism officer of Galveston Island.

Two hundred drones from Dallas-based Sky Elements Drones lifted off and were visible for a three-mile radius, Woody said.

"It was a way, again, that we could still have this amazing celebration but show people that we can do things differently and have a fun time doing it," Woody explained.

Because of the late start, there was only one drone show instead of the double feature they had planned to do.

In addition to being safe, the drones don't leave debris in the water like fireworks and they don't have loud "pops" and "bangs."

“We like to do things differently here on the island," Woody said.

Visually, these drones can do just about anything.

“From an American flag to custom logos… we’ve even done QR codes that work in the sky. So you can do a lot of creative things you just can’t get with fireworks," says Preston Ward, the chief pilot and general counsel for Sky Elements Drones.

Ward has a decade of experience with pyrotechnics. He said his company has 1,500 custom drones in their fleet and drone shows might be the wave of the future for cities big and small.

"They want that extra impact and that extra safety they can get with drones that they can't get with fireworks," says Ward.