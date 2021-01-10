After 13 years, trolleys are running again in Galveston

They were damaged in Hurricane Ike. Now, they're back on the move in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — For the first time since Hurricane Ike flooded them 13 years ago, trolleys are running in Galveston again this weekend.

“This is the spirit, part of our spirit and heritage, are these trolleys,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. “We’re known for our history and these are iconic representing our history.”

Getting the trolleys back on track wasn’t an easy task. They had to be restored and undergo testing and certification at the state and federal level.

Now, they’re ready for riders.

“It was restored so well,” said visitor Mati Wright. “The wood is beautiful. All the touches are wonderful.”

The Wright family was one of the first passengers on board.

“It was so sweet to see them looking out, just looking at everything and taking it all in,” said Wright.

Take a look inside! The Galveston trolleys have been beautifully restored AND they have air-conditioning!

It’s clear 5-year-old Abby Wright is a fan.

“I liked it!” she said.

The trolleys pre-date many of the buildings on the island. When they first started running in 1867, mules pulled them. They weathered a few storms, then Hurricane Ike hit.

The trolleys aren’t just an easy way to travel from downtown to the Seawall. They provide an opportunity for visitors to take in Galveston’s historic architecture.

There it goes! This is one of three historic trolleys that have been restored. They're free to ride this Friday, Saturday & Sunday. After that, it'll cost you $1.

“It means a lot, not only for the residents who use these trolleys for transportation, but for our tourists,” said Mayor Brown. “It’s one of the few ways you can come down and go back to a forgotten era and experience that on these trolleys.”