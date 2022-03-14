Galveston attracting spring breakers looking to save money on gas

Island tourism officials say this is the first of about five weeks in its Spring Break period.

GALVESTON, Texas — Waves are rolling in and so are visitors.

Spring Break on Galveston Island is underway and it's not just a popular spot for Texans. The island will welcome spring breakers from our neighbors to the east and north, as well.

"This represents the first of a five-week run for us for spring breaks," said Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody. "The first two are primarily Texas and then we start getting into the 'touch states,' Oklahoma, Louisiana.”

We met a group of teachers who drove down from Mineral Wells in North Texas.

"It’s wonderful," said Mindy Fort. "We haven’t even looked at our clocks since we’ve been here.”

The Evans family from Phoenix came to Galveston for the first time in order to catch a Carnival cruise.

It's a cheaper departure option compared to some ports.

Seawall, sand and surf. A little breezy on @GalvestonIsland .. But at least it’s #SpringBreak. A lot of people tell me they’re sticking closer to home thanks, in part, to high gas prices. I’m live from the island on @KHOU at 4:00 🏖 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/9iDd5Xw0EG — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 14, 2022

"It’s been two years since we’ve been on vacation really," said Tina Evans. "So it’s nice to get out and do stuff.”

People said they are paying more for a getaway even if it’s just a short trip.

"I filled up and it cost me like 35 dollars," said Stephanie Bennett of Channelview. "Usually costs $18. But it's a lot cheaper to drive here than other places."

Bennett, her daughter and two of her friends decided to take a break from school and COVID concerns and celebrate that she's a breast cancer survivor.

"It’s like a weight off your shoulders," said Bennett. "Just to be able to do these things with the kids now."

According to a recent survey, nearly 10% more Americans plan to travel for Spring Break compared to last year.

Many are believed to be making up for lost time.

"You know, I think we’re a fantastic alternative for folks that maybe had planned to go farther away from home," said Woody. "But this is an opportunity for them to get to a great beach destination in a short drive.”

Interestingly, 2021 was a banner year for Galveston because many travelers also stayed closer to home amid the pandemic.