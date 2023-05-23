Water turned off for some Galveston residents after giant sinkhole forms, swallows SUV, officials say

Water has been turned off for residents and businesses near the sinkhole on 22nd Street and Avenue M.

GALVESTON, Texas — It was a bad day Tuesday for a driver who ended up partially submerged in a giant sinkhole in Galveston, according to city officials.

Jason Graves, a Galveston resident, sent us a video of the SUV being swallowed by the big hole that opened up near 22nd Street and Avenue M. The car appeared to drive right into the hole and sank so deep that water nearly reached its hood.

Fortunately, the driver was able to escape through one of the windows, according to Galveston police.

Water was turned off for residents and businesses near the hole so crews could fix a water line.

The City of Galveston said it anticipated water to be restored to those residents and businesses by 2 a.m. Wednesday.