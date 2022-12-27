2 people found dead from possible overdoses along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas

Galveston police said the two people were found unresponsive at two different locations about 2 miles away from each other.

GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses.

Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.

When first responders got there, they found unresponsive patients who were each taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The names of the deceased have not been released and police said they're waiting until they notify the next of kin.

Police said they're investigating the deaths and more information will be released later. The official causes of death will be determined by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.