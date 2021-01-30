Galveston residents decorate their homes as floats for Mardi Gras

It's a trend that's caught on too in Galveston where there will also be no Mardi Gras parades and parties this year.

GALVESTON, Texas — Mardi Gras may be cancelled in New Orleans but it lives on in spirit and on peoples front porches with house floats.

The different krewes are getting just as creative decking out homes from top to bottom in fun themes just as they would do with floats.

But there are house floats intended to make it festive, fun and feel more like carnival season.

Photojournalist Chris Carr takes us on a tour.