GALVESTON, Texas — The head of the Galveston Police Union is defending two officers shown in a viral photo of a controversial arrest.

Geoffrey Gainer talked about the controversy in a new interview saying the two officers were simply doing what they were trained to do with the best intentions.

Witnesses captured the controversial moment over the weekend.

The two mounted patrol officers were pictured escorting 43-year-old Donald Neely down the street handcuffed and led by a rope after he was arrested for criminal trespassing.

The union president says the arrest technique is so routine, it's the only one they teach Galveston mounted patrol officers.

He says while he understands the technique doesn't always look pleasant, the public shouldn't jump to conclusions.

“Officers a lot of the time have to do things for somebody's safety that makes them not look good, and you just kind of have to take it on the chin, knowing you're doing the right thing for the person, and Mr. Neely wasn't hurt," Gainer said.

Regardless, he agreed with Galveston’s police chief saying this technique should be reviewed, and if there's a better way, they will do it.

KHOU 11 News has also requested a hard copy of the written procedures, showing this technique is official policy along with a copy of the officer's body cam video.

KHOU 11 News has not received either of those yet.

