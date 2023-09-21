UTMB employee killed in crash with Galveston PD sergeant

Galveston police said a sergeant was responding to another scene when he was involved in a crash that killed 52-year-old Seyedeh Mandana Moeini.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 52-year-old University of Texas Medical Branch employee was killed in a crash with a Galveston police sergeant on Wednesday night.

According to UTMB, Seyedeh Mandana Moeini was a medical laboratory technologist in the Microbiology Division of Laboratory Services. She worked there for about three months and was a League City resident.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Broadway at 14th Street.

Investigators said Galveston Police Department Sgt. Christopher McNeil was responding to a call about a man threatening people with a gun at a store on 61st Street and Stewart Road, but it's unclear if his lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash.

McNeil suffered minor injuries.