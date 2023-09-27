Galveston officer didn't have lights, siren on ahead of deadly crash, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a Galveston police officer in which a 52-year-old woman was killed.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston Police Department sergeant didn't have his lights or siren on when he was involved in a deadly crash on his way to a crime scene last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Sept. 20 around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said GPD Sgt. Christopher McNeil was responding to a call about a man threatening people with a gun at a store on 61st Street and Stewart Road when he crashed into Seyedeh Mandana Moeini's vehicle on Broadway at 14th Street.

Moeini, 52, was killed and McNeil suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

According to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Moeini was a medical laboratory technologist in the Microbiology Division of Laboratory Services. She worked there for about three months and was a League City resident.

More details about the crash, including how fast McNeil was driving, are still under investigation by DPS.

According to the Galveston PD manual, officers responding to emergency calls are supposed to "continuously operate the emergency vehicle lighting and siren as required by law."

GPD said McNeil was moved to desk duty after the crash.