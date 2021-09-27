Galveston Police Chief Vernan Hale announces resignation

Hale, who has held the position with the Galveston Police Department since January 2018, will step down at the end of October for another career opportunity.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale is leaving his position to pursue another career opportunity, according to the Galveston Police Department.

“I have served the City of Galveston, the Galveston Police Department, and the community with all of my heart. It is simply time for me to explore another professional opportunity,” Hale said. “I want to thank all of the men and women I served for their compassion and commitment to duty. I would also like to thank the community, City Council, and City Manager for their continued support throughout this incredible journey serving the oldest municipal police department in the State of Texas.”

Hale will step down at the end of October. Assistant Chief Doug Balli will serve as the interim chief after Hale's departure.

"We’ve greatly enjoyed working with Chief Hale and without a doubt, he is leaving our city in a better place than he found it," the department said in a release.

Oct. 29 will be Hale's last day on the job.

Hale was hired as chief in January 2018. He previously spent 26 years with the Dallas Police Department.

"We knew when we hired Vernon that he was destined for bigger and better things than Galveston could ever offer," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "We were blessed to have Vernon on our team for as long as we have, and we wish him well as he continues to progress in his law enforcement career."

Balli has worked in his position under Hale since August 2018 and has been with GPD since 1994.