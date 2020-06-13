Driver surrenders after police chase on NASA Bypass near Clear Lake

The chase ended on the NASA Bypass, just west of Highway 3.

HOUSTON — A chase suspect has surrendered after police followed a black truck for several miles along I-45 southbound in the Clear Lake area.

Officers were in a standoff with the suspect for several minutes, surrounding the truck and driver on the NASA Bypass, just west of Highway 3.

It's still unclear when and where the chase started. However, it came to an end when the truck started to fall apart on the freeway, losing one of its front tires, and the driver decided to exit the freeway.

The driver came to a complete stop on the roadside.