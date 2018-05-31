GALVESTON - Police are investigating a homicide in Galveston but are not yet releasing much information about the case.

The department says witnesses found a man's body near a field Wednesday. The body was discovered near the 1000 block of 51st Street, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Authorities say they are not releasing the man's name until his next of kin is notified of the death. They are also withholding further details "to maintain the integrity of the case," the department said Thursday in a news release.

If anyone was a witness or has information, police urge you to contact Galveston PD investigators at (409) 765-3770, or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.

