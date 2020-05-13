Search ongoing for missing boater in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — A search is ongoing for a fisherman who's been missing in Galveston for three days.
Texas EquuSearch is looking for David Wren, who was last seen in West Bay around the Galveston Causeway on Sunday.
Wren was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tan wading shoes. He might have been wearing a camouflage jacket with a gray hood.
Wren is 6-feet tall, about 180 pounds with red buzzed hair.
Wren reportedly went missing around Sunday night when he lost control of his boat while trying to pick up his brother, who was wade fishing. His brother last saw him clinging to the side of the boat.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact EquuSearch at 281-309-9500 or the U.S. Coast Guard at 281-464-4845.
